Juvenile among two arrested in stabbing case in South Delhi

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested in a case of stabbing in the Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi. The teenager was assaulted by the assailants following an altercation, the police said on Friday.

Based on a call received at the Neb Sarai police station about the stabbing near Masjid Wali Gali, a police team reached the crime scene. The cops found the victim lying in a pool of blood after being assaulted by a group of three assailants, including a juvenile as told by the eyewitnesses to the team. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

According to the statement of the victim, identified as Rehan, 19, a resident of Sangam Vihar, about a month ago, he was beaten up by Guglu (the main accused in the case) over a dispute.

Later that day, when he went to Masjid Wali Gali, the accused, accompanied by two of his accomplices, including the juvenile, assaulted him before eventually stabbing him in his chest. After committing the crime, they all fled the spot leaving him in a pool of blood, the victim added.

Based on his statements and preliminary inspection, a case was filed under relevant Section of the BNS Act 109, attempt of murder. Subsequently, the police have initiated a probe into the case and launched a manhunt to track down the assailants, the officials mentioned.

During the probe, the team got its hands on two of the accused and recovered the weapon of offence from their possession while the third accused is still at large.