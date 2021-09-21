J&K revenue official arrested while accepting bribe

A patwari (revenue official) in J&K’s Ganderbal district was arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, a statement said.

“The ACB received a written complaint alleging therein that patwari of Dab Wakura village in Ganderbal district, namely Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, is demanding Rs 20,000 as a bribe to issue the revenue extracts of land situated at Dab Wakura, Batpora Rab Rakhtar in favour of the complainant and thereafter, negotiation took place between the complainant and the patwari concerned and the matter was settled at Rs 15,000,” the ACB statement said.

It said that under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB, Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of the investigation, a trap team was constituted, laid a successful trap and caught Aijaz Ahmad, Patwari, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant,” it said, adding that the bribe amount was recovered on the spot in presence of an independent witness.

Ahmad was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB.