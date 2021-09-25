J&K Govt to prematurely retire ‘deadwood’ employees

Having terminated employees with terror links, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now set the ball rolling to identify the “deadwood” in the officialdom to prematurely retire such employees.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer has directed the Deputy Commissioners to immediately submit the list of deadwood employees of the Revenue Department as per the direction of the Government.

The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while chairing a video conferencing meeting convened to review the progress in the districts in this regard.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to expeditiously complete the verification exercise to facilitate removal of the non-performers as per the provisions of the Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has started compiling data of ‘deadwood’ employees to be retired at the age of 48 years or those who have completed 22 years in service.

For the process, screening committees have to be constituted at the district level for the identification of employees as per the prescribed parameters like judging the performance of the employee. The committee would recommend the names of such deadwood employees to higher authorities for their termination from service.

The Divisional Commissioner asked DCs to convene meetings of the review committees, assess the performance of employees in the light of Article 226(2) of the Civil Service Regulations, and send the recommendations so that the process for their termination can be started.

Article 226 (2) deals with compulsory retirement of the officials on completion of 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age and to review the cases of all those employees who fall in this provision the Government has already constituted Review Committees.

The Deputy Commissioners informed that they are in process of identifying such employees and the committee meetings will be convened shortly.

Meanwhile, in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs to submit a revised list of martyrs, prominent citizens for the renaming of schools, roads, and road crossings on their names.

Pertinently, schools, colleges & roads in Jammu and Kashmir are being renamed after prominent citizens, Indian army soldiers, CRPF men, and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty, while serving the nation.

The DCs apprised the Divisional Commissioner that the lists have been prepared in their respective districts with consultation with SSPs, BDCs, and DDCs.