Jeweller, domestic help and arrested for burglary in South Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended a domestic helper and a goldsmith in connection with a burglary at a house in Alaknanda, South Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The incident, which involved the theft of gold and diamond jewellery along with cash, has been solved with the recovery of the stolen items, it added.

According to the police, the theft was reported on August 16 by a resident of Gangotri Apartments. The complainant, a 33-year-old professional, informed the police that the gold and diamond jewellery, along with cash, had been stolen from his locker while he was away at work.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the C R Park Police Station.

A police team examined CCTV footage but could not find any sign of forced entry into the house. Later, their focus shifted to the individuals having regular access to the house. The cops suspected the domestic servant, a 34-year-old woman employed by the complainant for two years.

Upon sustained interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime. She revealed that she had stolen the jewellery and cash as she was badly in need of money. The stolen items, including two gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, and Rs 70,200 in cash, were recovered from her residence in Tuglakabad Extension, Kalkaji.

Further investigation revealed that she had sold part of the stolen jewellery to a goldsmith, identified as Ankit Jain, who is also a resident of Tuglakabad Extension. The police recovered the missing jewellery from the jeweller.