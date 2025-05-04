Janseva Camp to be organised in New Delhi Constituency to distribute Vay Vandana Card: Verma

Aiming to hand over the ‘Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Scheme’ to every eligible citizen, a special Janseva Camp would be organised from May 5 to May 20 in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, who represents the seat, said on Sunday.

“Seniority is not just a matter of age but a symbol of experience, service, and social contribution,” Verma said, adding that the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to provide dignity, security, and healthcare facilities to senior citizens.

Verma further said, “PM Modi has prioritised amenities for senior citizens. We are fulfilling his vision through this Janseva Camp. It is our duty to ensure that this card reaches every home,” he added.

Besides Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, beneficiaries will also be able to access other government schemes such as Aadhaar card registration and correction, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Shram Yogi Mandhan Scheme, Old Age, Widow, and Disabled Pension, E-District Services (Residence, Caste, Income Certificates), Ration Card and Electricity Subsidy Registration, Digital Health ID and Vaccination Certificates, Delhi Employment Registration Portal, and Water and Sewer Connection Solutions.

Highlighting a special feature of the camp, Verma said teams will go door to door to ensure that senior citizens unable to visit the camp are provided the services so that no eligible individual is left out.

The Janseva Camp will be organised at 20, Windsor Place, Janpath, New Delhi, from May 5-20 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Documents required for the Vay Vandana scheme registration and other services include Aadhaar Card, Bank Passbook, Passport-size Photo, and Mobile Number (linked with Aadhaar).

