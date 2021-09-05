Jai Ram inaugurates HP’s first model de-addiction, rehab centre

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the state’s first Model De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in the government sector with a capacity of 20 beds at Raghunath Ka Padhar in Mandi district.

Thakur said that the state government was committed to providing de-addiction and rehabilitation services to rescue the youth who unfortunately have become drug addicted.

“The state government has implemented a three-pronged strategy in Himachal with the objective of reducing the supply and demand of drugs and reducing the damage caused due to drug abuse.

In addition, the state government has made drug paddling a non-bailable offence and the property of those involved in this crime was being confiscated,” he added.

The chief minister assured that efforts would be made to further strengthen this centre.

State jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MLAs Anil Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal, Jawahar Thakur, Vinod Kumar and Prakash Rana were present on the occasion among others.