Jai Ram honours martyrs of 1971 war to mark 50 years of historic win on Pak

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday honoured martyrs of 1971 war to mark 50 years of India’s historic win on Pakistan that paved the way for creation of Bangladesh.

He received the ‘Victory Flame’ on the occasion of ‘Sawrnim Vijay Varsh’ that was being celebrated in the country to commemorate the 50 years of India’s historic victory over Pakistan at Seri Manch in Mandi.

Thakur said the event was being celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and it not only commemorates the spectacular victory but it also tells the tale of the birth of Bangladesh.

The victory is a living document of the strategic skill and valour of the Indian soldiers, the CM said.

He stated that the Golden Victory Year celebrations began on 16 December, 2020 by lighting the ‘Victory Torch’ by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since this ‘Mashal’ had been travelling across the country.

“The brave sons of the state have made an unprecedented contribution in getting Himachal the honour of being ‘Vir Bhoomi’.

After independence, about 1,700 heroes of Himachal have laid down their lives for the country.

The valour of the soldiers of the state is evident from the fact that the sons of the state have received 4 Param Vir Chakra, 2 Ashok Chakra, 11 Mahavir Chakra and 23 Kirti Chakra.

Besides, a total of 1,111 soldiers of the state are honoured with various medals,” he added.

He further stated that during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, 261 heroes of Himachal had sacrificed their lives.

Himachal today had 1,21,944 ex-servicemen, 923 ‘Veer Naris’ and 36,731 other military widows.

During the Kargil war, 52 heroes made the state proud by sacrificing their lives with 2 getting Param Vir Chakra, 6 Vir Chakra and 12 Sena Medal and 1 Mention-in-Dispatch.

He added that the state government had started several schemes for the welfare of ex-servicemen and employment opportunities were being provided to them and their dependents by providing them reservation in government jobs.