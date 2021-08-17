Jai Ram flags off 17 fire fighting vehicles

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday flagged-off 17 fire fighting vehicles of the fire services department to fire stations and fire sub stations situated in different parts of the state.

Thakur said these vehicles would be provided to stations in Kinnaur, the Mall Road Shimla, Poanta Sahib, Bilaspur, Kullu, Baddi, Parwanoo, Nalagarh, Una, Chamba, Jhanduta, Gohar, Jubbal, Patlikuhal, Sansarpur Terrace, Padhar and Jogindernagar.

“The state government has spent an amount of Rs. 21.26 crore for purchasing of fire fighting vehicles and other equipment and Rs 17.46 crore for construction of various buildings of the fire services department in the last 3 years,” he added.

He stated that this will provide better fire fighting services particularly in the rural areas of the state.

State urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, additional chief secretary J C Sharma, special secretary home Rakesh Sharma, fire services department director SP Singh and other senior officers were present on the occasion.