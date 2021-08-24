Jai Ram defends DGP on spat with lawyer, calls for strict action

A day after a woman lawyer accused Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu of misbehaviour, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur defended the top cop and said strict action should be taken against the accused.

Talking to media, Thakur said Ramakrishna Mission in Shimla had complained against the woman lawyer against regular misbehaviour with priests and staff after which Kundu had gone to the spot to take stock of the situation.

“Not only the woman misbehaved with the religious organization’s staff but the way she behaved with the DGP, is a condemnable act.

The woman had taken law into her hands and strict action should be taken against her as per the law,” he added.

Asked why the DGP Sanjay Kundu had gone to the spot, Thakur stated that no one can be stopped from going anywhere and he can have inclination for any religious faith or institution.

“I had asked him to visit the spot after receiving repeated complaints from Ramakrishna Mission in Shimla over harassment meted out by the woman,” he said, adding he had instructed Kundu to look into the case.

Earlier in the day, HP High Court Bar Association held a meeting as the member had complained of misbehaviour by the DGP Sanjay Kundu with the advocates’ body.

The Bar association had reportedly passed a resolution which had been sent to the High Court, Supreme Court and also to the state government.

The woman had alleged that Kundu had misbehaved with her and falsely implicated her in a case under section 107 and 151 of IPC.

The lawyer had also submitted videos of the incident which, according to a notice of Bar association issued on Monday, made it apparent that Kundu misused his position and acted as ‘thanedar’ and complainant himself on the spot.