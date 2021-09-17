Jai Ram congratulates PM Modi on 71st birthday

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on behalf of the people of the state.

Thakur said during his Prime Ministership, the country has been progressing leaps and bounds. PM Modi has launched various ambitious schemes for the upliftment of the people of the country especially vulnerable sections of the society so that they could live respectably.

The CM wished the Prime Minister a very healthy and long life.

He and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur also visited the Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla today morning and distributed fruits and sweets to the patients to mark PM’s birthday.

State urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.