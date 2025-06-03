‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ turned out another BJP ‘jumla’: Manish Sisodia

Taking a dig at the BJP, AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that its poll guarantee ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ (permanent house in place of temporary settlement) turned out to be another ‘jumla’ (a false promise) after the bulldozer action in the Madrasi camp area.

Taking to X, Sisodia said, “The labourers, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, and daily wage earners—whose hard work keeps the nation’s capital running—are now watching their slums being mercilessly crushed under bulldozers. Where are the MLAs whom the people had elected? There are no answers, and none of them are visible on the ground. Forget basic facilities like electricity and water in these slums—now even the roofs built with years of toil have been snatched away. Is this what “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” really means?”

Notably, the residents protested the action holding placards with “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” emblazoned on them, along with the photo of Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

“He hasn’t even come once to see what condition we are in. He didn’t even turn upp at Madrasi Camp. We voted for the BJP,” said one of the residents.