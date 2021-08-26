Jagan working to get Rs 36K crore investment, 75K jobs: YSRCP

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a target to bring investments of Rs 36,384 crore and jobs to 75,000 people in the next couple of years.

“In the next two years, Jagan is working towards bringing Rs 36,384 crore investments and creating employment for 75,000 people,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

He noted that the Chief Minister is working towards industrially developing the southern state.

Meanwhile, he trained his guns on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu for criticizing the CM who opined in 2020 that all the people have to live with coronavirus considering its pandemic nature.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), the parliamentarian shared its findings that Covid could become a disease that will always stay.

He noted that WHO made these findings after a scientific study.