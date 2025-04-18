Invest UP expansion to metro cities to boost UP’s $1-trillion economy vision

In a strategic push towards transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish Invest UP offices in three of India’s major metro cities—New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

This initiative is part of the state’s larger vision to enhance investor outreach, streamline investment processes, and showcase the state’s progressive industrial policies and achievements.

Officials here on Friday said these offices will serve as dedicated hubs to facilitate direct communication with potential investors, resolve their queries in real time, and promote UP’s investor-friendly environment. By creating a strong on-ground presence in these key economic centres, the government aims to build an accessible and responsive support network for businesses considering investment in Uttar Pradesh. This will also create lakhs of employment opportunities.

In a recent high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the goal of opening Invest UP offices in different cities is to promote investment in the state. These offices will help solve investors’ problems and introduce them to the state’s business-friendly environment.

“Our government will make every effort to ensure that investors see UP as a top investment destination,” he said.

The Invest UP office in New Delhi will act as a strong link with the central government, foreign embassies, industry bodies, and investors. The Mumbai office will connect the state with financial institutions, multinational companies, and private investors. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru office will focus on attracting technology companies, startups, and innovation-based investors.

These offices will not only encourage investment but also help grow knowledge-based industries in the state, making UP more industrially self-reliant. Due to these consistent efforts by the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh is now counted among the top investment destinations in India, officials claimed.