IMD forecasts drizzles, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for Delhi

Residents of the national capital experienced a warm start to the day on Saturday, as the mercury climbed to 39.5°C, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8°C.

According to the IMD, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved slightly, moving from the ‘Poor’ to the ‘Moderate’ category, registering a level of 165.

Weather conditions on Sunday are expected to be marked by a partly cloudy sky and consistent surface winds of 10–20 kmph.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 36–38°C, while nighttime temperatures may fall between 24–26°C.

On that day, winds are expected to blow from the west at 6–8 kmph in the morning, gradually increasing to 10–12 kmph in the afternoon, and slightly rising to below 14 kmph from the northwest in the evening and night.

Looking ahead to April 21, the IMD predicts the continuation of partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37–39°C during the day and 24–26°C at night.

Morning winds will likely blow from the west at 8–10 kmph, strengthening to 12–16 kmph in the afternoon, and reaching up to 18 kmph from the northwest direction in the evening and night.