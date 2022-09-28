Illicit liquor targeting festive season seized in Delhi

With the arrest of three bootleggers, a team of Crime Branch, Delhi Police has succeeded in recovering around 13500 bottles of illicit liquor, which were supposed to be supplied across various locations in the national capital, during the festive season.

The accused have been identified as Aakash 27, Mahesh Sharma 29, and Akash 26, and they are being interrogated by the police team.

According to the Special Commissioner of Police, Ravinder Singh Yadav, two different crime branch teams have successfully conducted the operation and recovered the liquor.

In the first case, secret information was received about the supply of illicit liquor during the festive season in Delhi-NCR.

Immediately, a team under leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rohit Meena, laid a trap at Kanjhawala Road in Punjab Khor area and intercepted a suspicious vehicle.

Upon thorough checking of the vehicle, a total of 170 cartons (each containing 50 bottles) were recovered and driver of the vehicle, Aakash was apprehended. During interrogation, he revealed he purchased the illicit liquor from Sonipat, Haryana and was on his way to supply it in the area of Begampur, Sultan Puri, Mangol Puri.

In another incident, a team of Crime Branch raided the Kirti Nagar Industrial area on secret information and nabbed two persons namely Mahesh Sharma and Akash with illicit liquor. During a search of a vehicle on the instance of the accused, 100 cartons (each containing 50 bottles) of illicit country-made liquor were recovered.