IIM Sambhalpur holds a precursor event under Jan Bhagidari

IIM Sambalpur on Saturday organized a series of seminarsin Angul, Odisha. The seminars were focussed on relevant themes including growth of start-ups, entrepreneurial culture, and expansion of digital marketplaces, these are also the key points of discussion during the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting to beheld in Bhubaneswar.

The event witnessed participation of more than 200students from Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV ),Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNS) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

S Rao, Professor- Information System, IIM Sambalpur and Professor Anand Hindolia, Marketing, IIM Sambalpur were the guests.

During the event, nearly 60 students were given prizes for winning various competitions such as essay writing, rangoli-making, slogan-writing, amongst others.

As a special event/activity to the 3rd G20 Education Working Group Meeting, a Future Of Work exhibition is being jointly organized with due support from MSDE and MoE; with the aim of transforming people’s perceptions and interactions with workspaces.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of technologies from different sectors that will shape the future of work, including innovations in modern workplaces, the integration of technology in traditional sectors, and novel delivery models.