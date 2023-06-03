HPSSC exam results to be announced soon: CM

Amid anxieities among thousands of unemployed youths awaiting the results of various postcodes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured that the same will be announced soon.

A delegation of unemployed youths who had appeared for the recruitment examination of Drawing Master under postcode 980 had announced to meet the chief minister on June 5 to urge for early declaration of results.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday that the state government is making all-out efforts to declare the pending results of the examinations conducted by the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur at the earliest.

“The results of the exams, which are not under the scanner of vigilance, will be declared soon,” he said.

He said that the record of examinations from HPSSC, which was dissolved due to malpractices, was being transferred to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Shimla.

“The state government is fully committed to ensure transparency in the functioning of the government and its institutions,” said the Chief Minister, adding further that the government was taking decisions keeping in mind the interests of the youth and will not tolerate jeopardizing the future of meritorious and deserving students.

The government is conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner, unlike the previous BJP government, where examination paper leaks were observed at HPSSC, and no action was taken against those involved in the scam, he stated.