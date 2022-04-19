HPCL organizes Saksham Cyclothon 2022 across the Country under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

In an effort to instil socio-environmental consciousness, Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) in association with various Oil & Gas PSUs including HPCL is celebrating Saksham 2022 from 11th April – 30th April 2022. Under the umbrella of Saksham 2022 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, HPCL conducted around 60 nos of Saksham Cyclothon across the Country.

This year Saksham Cyclothonwas conducted in around 300 cities with HPCL’s participation in over 60 cities. The major cities where this event was organized by HPCL are Visakhapatnam, Pune, Vijayawada, Raipur, Warangal, Amravati and Panchkula. Senior Government Officials, State Administration Officials, Sports Celebrities, Senior Oil & Gas PSU Officials were present during the events at various places to encourage the participants, which witnessed participation by thousands of citizens.

At the advent of Saksham 2022, a fuel conservation pledge was administered at various locations across the Country towards taking active steps to save fuel and save the environment.

Saksham Cyclothon is India’s Premier Cyclothon Event, which aims to propagate the importance of Fuel Conservation and Efficient Energy Utilization, amongst the citizens of our Nation. Cycling provides economic and independent travel for those who might otherwise have their travel options restricted. It renders multi-pronged benefits starting from health to environmental, economic, social and transport benefits. It contributes to the reduction of vehicular emissions by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. It also propagates the message of reducing excessive dependency on oil.