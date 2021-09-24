HP schools to reopen for Class 9th to 12th from 27 Sept

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools for 9th to 12th classes from 27 September on 3 days a week basis.

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the students of class 10th and 12th standard would attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday whereas students of class 9th and 11th would attend schools on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week. Online classes and examination for classes upto 8th standard would continue, he added.

He stated that the Cabinet decided to create and fill up 8,000 posts of Multi Task Workers in the educational institutions under Higher and Elementary Departments as per the provisions of the Part Time Multi Task Workers Policy 2020.

As per the policy these Multi Task Workers would be provided a consolidated honorarium of Rs. 5625 per month for 10 months in one academic year.

The Cabinet decided to amend the transfer policy for inter-district transfer of JBT and C and V teachers in the State by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to five years, including contract period, for transfer to another district and also increase the quota from existing 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

It also decided to enhance honorarium of IT teachers outsourced in various educational institutions in the state by Rs 500 per month from 1st April, 2021, the official said.

He further stated that the Cabinet gave its approval to open a new Ayurvedic Health Centre at village Chhiyal in gram panchayat Nasogi in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.

It also gave its approval for renaming Forest Training Institute and Rangers College Sundernagar as Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy.

In order to encourage establishment of big/mega/anchor units with sizeable investment in the state, the Cabinet gave its consent to draft a proposal for Customised Package of Incentives for Mega Industrial Projects in the state under Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy and Rules -2019.

It also gave its approval to the policy of replacement/maintenance of damaged crash barriers in the state to ensure safety of the commuters. It also decided to rename Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna as Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna.

It also decided to rename Himachal Health Care Yojna- Himcare as Mukhyamantri Himachal Health Care Yojna-Himcare. The Cabinet gave its nod to rename Sahara Yojna as Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojna.

Presentations were also made by the General Administration Department on Swarnim Drishti Patra and on Covid-19 situation in the state by the Health department, he added.