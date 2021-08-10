HP making efforts to bring virgin destinations on tourism map

The Himachal Pradesh government is making efforts to bring virgin destinations on national and international tourism maps to engage tourists for a longer period in the state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query of Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur during Question Hour on the 7th day of the ongoing monsoon session, Thakur said many places in the hill state have scenic natural beauty but they remain hidden as they aren’t popularized.

Besides, there was a lack of infrastructure and facilities in these places and to develop such places, the government had started the ‘Nai Rahen, Nai Manzilen’ scheme, the CM said.

“The state government is developing places which are little known among tourists and facilities are being developed at these places such as skiing in Chanshal valley and water sports activities at Pong Dam, Larji Dam and other reservoirs.

In addition, Janjehli valley and Shiv Dham in Mandi district are being developed from a tourism point of view by strengthening infrastructure in these areas,” he added.

He stated that earlier, Shimla, Kufri, Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie were known as tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh but now concerted efforts were being made to popularize new destinations.

The state government was also planning to develop facilities at Atal Tunnel Rohtang and a heliport at a cost of Rs 7 crore at the south portal. Efforts are also being made to upgrade road infrastructure at tourist places to facilitate the visitors.

The development of new tourist destinations in the state will not only attract more visitors and prolong their stay in Himachal Pradesh but also provide employment opportunities to the people residing in these areas, he added.