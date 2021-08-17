HP invites applications for Medha Protsahan scheme

The Himachal Pradesh higher education department on Monday invited applications from meritorious students preparing for competitive exams under the ‘Medha Protsahan’ scheme.

Informing about this higher education department director Amarjeet Kumar Sharma said applications have been invited from candidates taking coaching from institutions identified by the department within the state or other states.

The aspiring candidates preparing for CLAT/ NEET/IIT/ AIIMS/ AFMC/NDA and UPSC/SSC/Banking and Insurance, Railways etc. entrance exam can apply for the scheme.

The last date for submitting applications had been extended from 7 August to 31 August.

The candidates can send their application to the office of Director, Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla-171001 or through email [email protected], he said, adding the complete detail of the scheme is available on www.educationhp.org