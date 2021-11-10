HP Guv takes stock of security arrangements of areas bordering China

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday took stock of the security arrangements at the police level for 240 kilometre border areas of the state with China.

Senior Police officers made a PowerPoint presentation in this regard before the Governor in the presence of Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu at Raj Bhavan, Shimla and apprised him of the present situation in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Arlekar appreciated the efforts of the State Police and said that in the present situation, the border of Himachal adjoining China was very sensitive and a strategically important area could not be ignored.

“There is a need to economically empower the border villages of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti which were about 48 in numbers where infrastructure development and other activities should be ensured,” he added.

He stated that the number of police stations and police posts should be increased in this area.

He appreciated the State Police for sending a team of police officers to the border villages to take stock of the situation and make other activities effective in this area.

The Director General of Police apprised about the various steps taken by the police.

The Secretary to Governor Priyatu Mandal was also present on the occasion.