HP Guv flags off Run for Unity to commemorate Patel’s birth anniversary

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday flagged off Run for Unity from the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on the occasion of National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Run for Unity saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts, personnel of police forces, students among others. It was organized jointly by the State Red Cross Society and Shimla district administration which ended back on the Ridge passing through Scandal Point, The Mall, Chhota Shimla.

The Secretary to Governor Priyatu Mandal, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi and Superintendent of Police Dr Monika Bhutungru were also present on the occasion.