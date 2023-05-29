HP employees of corporations to be covered under OPS: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the employees of various corporations will also be included under the old pension scheme (OPS).

However, the employees are required to cooperate with the state government to retrieve the NPS (National Pension System) funds currently held by the Union Government, he said, asking them to be prepared for the upcoming battle.

He was addressing the ‘Purani Pension Aabhar Rally’ held in Dharamshala on Sunday.

“The present state government is providing the benefits of the old pension scheme to approximately 1.50 lakh employees, in addition to the employees of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited,” he said.

The restoration of the old pension was prioritized in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the new government, in order to preserve the employees’ self-respect, he said, acknowledging the immense contribution of the state’s employees to its development and expressed the government’s high appreciation for their efforts.

He said that in the recent NITI Aayog meeting, he demanded the return of the NPS funds amounting to Rs 9,242.60 crore.

This matter will be taken up with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the state government will fight for its rights with the cooperation of the employees, he assured.

He said that when the Congress government took office on December 11, 2022, they were informed by officers that there was no money left to meet the state’s expenses.

Consequently, the government is operating with financial discipline and striving for self-reliance rather than relying on debt, he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that the government is working tirelessly to revitalize the state’s economy and plans to accomplish this within the next four years.

“The first budget of the state government is a crucial step in this direction, focusing on increasing the state’s economic resources. Initiatives such as the imposition of water cess and expedited construction of power projects are being undertaken by the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged employees to accelerate the pace of the work as delayed projects have been detrimental to the progress of Himachal Pradesh.

In his address, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri praised the employees of Himachal Pradesh for their significant contribution to the state’s development.

He said that the state government has decided to restore the old pension, highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to supporting the employees.

He credited senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her promise to implement the old pension scheme wherever the Congress government comes into power.

Agnihotri took a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, stating, “Aata Nahi, Gujra Hua Zamana.”

Accusing the BJP leaders of attempting to reduce financial aid to the state from the Union Government, he said that the government remains resolute in its commitment to providing the old pension to the employees, regardless of any obstacles faced.