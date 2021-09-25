HP emerged as role model for other states in development: Piyush Goyal

Union Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Commerce and Industries minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other states of the country in terms of development.

Addressing ‘Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ at Totu-Jutogh in Shimla, Goyal said Himachal had made tremendous progress in all spheres of development during the last fifty years after attaining the status of Statehood in 1971.

He also appreciated the achievements of the Himachal government in becoming the first state of the country in administering 100 percent first dose of the Covid vaccine to eligible populations, besides ensuring food safety to the targeted groups.

He lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the people of the state on the golden jubilee year of Statehood and said that the state during the rule of the present BJP regime had achieved various milestones under the leadership of Thakur.

“The nation is fortunate that it is being headed by strong and dynamic leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the last 20 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and thereafter PM of the country, Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly and relentlessly without taking even one day’s break,” he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while welcoming the Union Minister, said that the Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan was being launched throughout the country to celebrate two decades of PM in public service.

“The birthday of PM Modi on 17 September is celebrated as Sewa Divas throughout the country and various welfare activities are being organized to mark the occasion.”

The Union government has provided wholehearted support and cooperation to the state government to effectively tackle the Covid pandemic in the state.

Himachal after achieving the cent-percent target of the first dose of vaccination to the eligible population is now striving hard to become the first state in the country in achieving 100 percent vaccination of the people by November this year.

The state till date has achieved the target of about 46 percent second dose vaccination of eligible groups,” he added.

He also planted a sapling of Jacaranda, an ornamental plant and Piyush Goyal planted a sapling of Silver Oak on the occasion.

Earlier, Goyal and Thakur also visited the vaccination centre Totu and interacted with the doctors, paramedical staff, and the people who came for vaccination.

State BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, health minister Rajiv Saizal, HIMFED chairman Ganesh Dutt, political advisor to CM Trilok Jamwal were present on the occasion among others.