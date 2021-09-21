HP to develop Rewalsar lake from tourism point of view: Jai Ram

The Himachal Pradesh government will develop Rewalsar Lake from tourism point of view as it is an important tourism and religious destination which is the centre of religious faiths of Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in Balh assembly constituency of Mandi district, Thakur said the government was committed to develop the area from tourism point of view.

The Rs 44 crore lift water supply scheme to partially covered habitations at Rewalsar, foundation stone of which was laid by him today, would go a long way in solving the water problem of the area.

Besides, a NDRF Battalion being setup at Behna would provide immediate assistance to the people of the state at the time of any natural calamity.

In addition, Balh would come on the international tourism map once the International Airport of Balh was constructed, he added.

“The OLS survey has been completed for the international airport at Balh and the Lidar survey will be completed soon.

This would pave a way for a world class airport in the state as even the 15th Finance Commission has also recommended Rs 1000 crore for construction on this airport.

The credit of setting up of NDRF Battalion at Behna in Balh area also goes to the present BJP led state government as it empathetically took up the matter before the Centre government,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that whenever he visits Delhi, he always effectively takes up various developmental issues related to the state with the Central leadership.

Himachal Pradesh was fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special affection and benevolence towards the state and its people.

He stated that the Covid pandemic had badly affected the development process across the world but despite this, the state government ensured that no one in the state was deprived of treatment for want of oxygen, medicine etc.

In addition, the steps taken by the state government in tackling the pandemic had been appreciated even at the Central level.

Himachal had also achieved the target of cent per cent vaccination of the first dose of people above the age of 18 years in the state and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated it and virtually interacted with the Corona warriors of the state.

He further stated that the previous Congress government did nothing in the state for strengthening health infrastructure.

He also urged the people for their wholehearted support to the state government so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.