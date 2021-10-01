HP bypolls: Jai Ram starts election campaign from home district

Urging voters to help BJP in retaining victory margin of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur kicked off the poll campaign for by-elections in the state from home district, Mandi on Friday.

Interacting with locals in the Seraj assembly segment, Thakur said the present government had achieved such milestones in development which the previous Congress governments including six-time CM Virbhadra Singh weren’t able to achieve.

“Be it Seraj area of Mandi district or remote Dodra Kwar area in Shimla district or any other region of the state, our government has performed better than any of the previous Congress governments,” he added.

He urged to connect youth with the party and said the party workers should focus on reuniting more and more youth, women and new people as it brings newness and enthusiasm in the party.

While the young party workers should give respect to senior leaders who had toiled hard in the past as we have reached the present milestones with their efforts, the CM said.

He stated that the opposition party leaders will try to mislead the voters by leveling false allegations as they don’t have any issue to target the state government. In addition, they will also try to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they don’t have any concrete issue to counter the achievements of BJP led NDA government’s rule.

The Congress leaders used many tactics to defeat BJP in 2017 assembly elections but the party secured a huge win and the BJP will continue to win in future elections too.

He further stated that he had come to meet companions in his assembly segment, Seraj and urged them to work unitedly to ensure party’s win 2022 elections too as the BJP had bestowed such huge responsibility (appointing him as CM) to the area.

“After Himachal became the first state in the country to achieve the milestone of vaccinating the eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccine, PM Modi addressed the people of the state and Corona warriors.

PM Modi mentioned the people of Seraj which was a big tribute to the people of the area. Now it is the responsibility of each one of us to ensure the party’s victory in bypolls as well as in 2022 assembly polls as it will become a huge feat for all as Seraj people will be known for repeating government in the state for the very first time,” he added.