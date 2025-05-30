House painter arrested for sexual assault on seven-year-old girl

A 35-year-old house painter was arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a minor in Delhi’s Nehru Vihar, it said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Danish, son of Mohd Aneesh, was apprehended after an extensive investigation involving the analysis of over 250 CCTV footage and scrutiny of criminal dossiers, said the police.

Advertisement

During the probe conducted in the case, more than 250 CCTV footage was meticulously scanned and criminal dossiers were analyzed to determine the identification of the suspect, they said.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on April 3 when a complaint was lodged against an unidentified man who lured the girl to a house in Gali Number 11 of the Nehru Vihar area and inappropriately touched her, they said.

As soon as he heard approaching footsteps, he immediately fled the scene, according to the complaint, police said.

A case was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As a part of the investigation, the police said, “A team was formed that scanned CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence. After obtaining a photo of the suspect, criminal records were cross-checked, and the accused was identified as 35-year-old Danish, a house painter from New Kardampuri.”

During interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead the investigators but later confessed to the crime. The police revealed that he had a history of similar offenses with a case registered against him at the Jafrabad police station.

A case has been filed against him and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, the police stated.