Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain instructed the Lok Nayak Hospital management to ensure a faster admission process for the severely sick patients of the Covid-19.

Jain had made a surprise visit to the Delhi government-run hospital. He also asked the hospital to make sure that no patient is rejected.

“The management has been directed to ensure a quick admission process for severely sick patients. The hospital must make sure that there is zero rejection of patients. It must be watched over that sufficient ICU beds should be available for covid patients. Hygiene is supreme and must be maintained at all times. The past three days have seen a rise in the number of patients. The staff must ensure proper care is taken. I also met with the family members of the patients admitted,” Jain added.

The minister also met the family members of the patients and took their feedback.

“Delhi is seeing an unprecedented surge. In view of the same, I visited the patients at LNJP Hospital. LNJP has treated the maximum number of patients in India. The doctors and staff have been working hard and I am very grateful for their dedication. I also met with the patients and their family members, and asked about their well-being and take their feedback,” he said.