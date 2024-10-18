Homes guards join boycott-polls bandwagon of rural Delhi

In line with the people of rural Delhi, who threatened to boycott the assembly polls due next year if their demands were not met, the home guards in the national capital gave an ultimatum to the authorities to regularise their jobs or face the boycott of the polls.

The Home Guard personnel joined the ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’ the residents of rural Delhi are carrying out in the city under the banner of the Palam 360 Khap, announced a boycott of the elections if the Delhi and the Central governments do not step in to redress their grievances before the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the polls.

Sanjay, a home guard, said they were planning to launch a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the people with their grievances. They will explain to them how they were being rendered unemployed by the government.

Currently, there are approximately 8,500 home guards employed in Delhi. A Damocles’ sword is hanging over their heads as they are on notice to be removed on the expiry of their service contract after January 31, 2025.

“Some of these employees, who have been serving since 2007 and 2009, were recruited through a rigorous selection process that included physical and aptitude tests,” added Sanjay.

Speaking on the issue, Palam 360 Khap chief Surender Solanki said most of the Home Guard personnel are from rural Delhi. Their demand for the regularisation of their services is long overdue but the authorities, rather than accepting their genuine demand, chose to terminate their services. Hence, they have joined the rural people in boycotting the polls.

He asserted that the campaign has already covered over 55 villages and found a consensus among the people that if their problems are not solved before the announcement of dates for the Delhi Assembly election, the 360 villages of the city won’t participate in the democratic process.

Recounting how the rural areas played a vital role in the development of the national capital, the Khap leader lamented that these very villages are now reduced to slums with the villagers fighting for basic facilities while the governments pay no heed to their demands.

“We had met with the LG and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with our grievances but to no avail, as all our issues and demands are still pending”, he regretted.