Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state will promote drone technology for rapid growth and efficiency in all the sectors.

Though the Drone Policy of the state was framed way back but much is to be done to fully adopt and give practical shape to it, he disclosed here on Wednesday.

The topography of the state is such that drones are capable of reaching the most remote areas with little to no manpower needed and require the least amount of effort, time, and energy. This is one of the biggest reasons why they are more suited for the hilly state like Himachal Pradesh, said the Chief Minister. The rescue operation could be conducted more efficiently with the help of drones.

“The state government is also seriously considering how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology. This will also benefit the people at large, as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, thus saving time and ensuring the anticipated results,” he said.

The new technology is also making the lives of professionals easier in completing complicated tasks that are much better done with drones as it will help in mining, law enforcement, agriculture, horticulture, crime control, logistics, rescue operations, surveillance, forest and wildlife, besides changing the entire warfare technology in times to come, added the Chief Minister.

Over the past few years, drones have become vital monitoring functions of various businesses and governmental organizations and have managed to penetrate through areas where certain industries were either stagnant or lagging behind, he said, adding that from Defense sector to Agriculture, Industries the drone technology is playing a pivotal role.

From quick deliveries at rush hour to scanning an unreachable military base, drone features are proving to be extremely beneficial in places where man cannot reach or is unable to perform in a timely and efficient manner, he added.

“Engineers can benefit greatly from the technology, as it allows them to make even more accurate calculations for the building they are constructing. This will also help the state constructing agencies to supervise their work with ease from different angles within no time,” he said.

“Safety and disaster management can be performed with ease and with much more detail using drones. It will help for routine daily safety inspections of the infrastructure such as power lines, pipelines for water and gas, bridge foundations, and a whole lot more,” said the Chief Minister.