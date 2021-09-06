Himachal emerged ‘champion’ in fight against Covid: PM Modi

Lauding Himachal Pradesh for becoming the first state in the country to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination of population with first dose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the state has emerged as ‘champion’ in the fight against Covid pandemic.

He asserted that he was proud of Himachal’s achievement of 100 vaccination not only as ‘Jan Sewak’ but also as a family member.

Interacting with Corona warriors and people of the state, PM Modi thanked all frontline workers and people of the state for cooperation extended to the vaccination campaign and said India today was administering over 1.25 crore doses in a day which was a record in the world.

“Despite tough geographical conditions and hilly terrain, Himachal has emerged as champion in the fight against Covid and has vaccinated the eligible population with first dose.

Not only this, the state has also vaccinated over 1/3rd population with the second dose,” he added.

PM Modi stated that 100 per cent vaccination had also been completed in remote and inaccessible areas of Dodra Kwar in Shimla, Bara Bhangal in Kangra, Pangi in Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur.

Lauding 100 per cent vaccination with first dose in Lahaul Spiti, the PM said the district earlier used to remain cutoff from the rest of the world for over six months but the construction of Atal Tunnel Rohtang had ended the isolation of tribal population.

“Sikkim, Dadar and Nagar Haveli too achieved the target and soon many other states of the country will also achieve the target,” he said while urging the people of the state to take the second dose on time too.

He praised doctors, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, medical personnel, teachers, and women for their contribution to the vaccination campaign.

PM Modi recalled that he talked of ‘Sabka Prayas’ on the occasion of Independence Day and this success was a manifestation of that.

He also touched upon the fact of Himachal being the land of deities and praised the dialogue and collaboration model in this regard.

He also praised the people of Himachal for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts and stated Himachal was proof of how the country’s rural society is empowering the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign.

The PM said tourism was also getting the direct benefit of strengthened connectivity, farmers and gardeners who produce fruits and vegetables are also getting it.

By using internet connectivity in villages, young talents of Himachal can take their culture and new possibilities of tourism to the country and abroad.

Referring to recently notified Drones rules, Modi stated these rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture and this will open doors for new possibilities.

He also referred to another of his Independence Day announcements and added the Central government was now going to create a special online platform for women self-help groups.

Through this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world as now they will be able to deliver apples, oranges, kinnow, mushrooms, tomatoes, and many such products to every nook and corner of the country.

On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming organic within the next 25 years and stated that slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals.

HP Governor R V Arlekar, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national chief J P Nadda, union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, state ministers and others were also present in the event virtually.