High-profile fake visa racket busted by IGI Airport Police

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police have busted a high-profile fake visa racket involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores. Three agents involved in making fake visas and other travel documents have been arrested.

A police team has recovered 12 Indian passports, seven Nepali Passports, 35 PR cards of different countries, 26 visas of different countries, more than 2000 blank visas of different countries, Blank Centre for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), over 165 forged visa stamps, 127 visa making dies, visa Holograms, Seal of immigration, eight high-quality professional printing and laminating machines, seal making machines, different tools for tempering the passport, along with other incriminating material.

Deputy Commissioner of Police IGI Airport Unit Tanu Sharma identified the accused as Amit Gaur (36), Chandan Chaudhary (42), and Nitin Nagra (44), all residents of Delhi.

According to the DCP, a complaint was received by the IGI police regarding visa frauds. The complainant Gurnoor Singh stated that he was contacted by one Amit Gaur through social media, who induced him for references on the pretext of sending them to Australia.

The complainant referred five students from his IELTS training institute to the accused person. Allegedly a sum of Rs 18 Lakh was given to the accused person and his associates. However, they provided fake tourist visas in the name of the students.

During the course of investigation, accused Amit Gaur, Nitin, and Chandan were arrested. The accused were operating across India and were constantly providing fabricated documents to agents operating in Punjab and Haryana.

A case was registered in the matter and a police team under the leadership of Inspector Yashpal Singh started the investigation.