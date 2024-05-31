‘High’ and ‘dry’ Delhi battling water woes and heat wave

In a double whammy situation, Delhi residents are grappling with the unprecedented water crisis and the intense heat wave conditions.

With rising temperatures, the water demand has exceeded the usual, while Delhi government claims that the city is not getting its share of water from the neighboring states.

According to the water minister Atishi, a considerable part of Delhi’s water supply is dependent on the River Yamuna, while the main Wazirabad barrage pond of the river has witnessed a fall in the water level by around 3.5 feet, lesser than the normal mark.

Wazirabad pond is the reservoir that feeds three important water treatment plants in Delhi that are Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla, and with supply of raw water affected in the three of them, it further impacts the potable water production, impacting supply of the precious natural resource to those areas that are dependent on these water processing facilities.

Videos of people running after the water tankers at some places were visible on social media, clearly pointing at the situation, which the city is currently facing amid the extreme hot weather.

There are areas that also fall under the list of summer hotspots identified by the water agency, which are also taking a hit during the present situation in terms of shortage in water supply.

These include places falling under Burari, Tuglakabad, Sangam Vihar, Mustafabad, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar and other areas.

To somehow balance the equation, the government has also planned to ration the supply at those areas, getting water twice during the day, and making it once , to divert the resource to other affected areas.

Measures have been put in force to curb the wastage of potable water, that include 200 teams that will monitor the situation and fine those found wasting water by washing cars using pipes, whose tanks are found overflowing and also those caught using the DJB’s potable water supply for construction purposes.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams will also pay surprise visits to vehicle service stations and service centers to check whether water supply is being used for washing purposes, and the same will be sealed if found doing so.

Talking of water tankers and alternate supply, water minister on Thursday had said that the government is setting up a central water tanker war room, which will be headed by a senior IAS and act as a central command centre, where people reach out by calling “1916” in case they require a water tanker, and wherever there is a shortage of water, it will be accordingly sent, she had said.

Emphasis is also being given to the bore wells across the city, and efforts being made to keep them in running condition.

Meanwhile, the BJP has come down heavily on the Delhi government over the water crisis, blaming the alleged corruption and mismanagement by the ruling dispensation in the national capital over the water crisis.

BJP leaders have slammed the Kejriwal government, also alleging that since they are in power the Delhi Jal Board has run into losses, and not been able to function properly.