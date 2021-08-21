Heroin worth Rs 200 Cr smuggled from Pakistan seized in Amritsar

In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Punjab Police on Saturday morning seized over 40 kilogram heroin worth Rs 200 Crore along the international border with Pakistan in Amritsar district.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said following an input that Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu Mayer, a notorious smuggler of Gharinda area, was attempting to smuggle heroin through the Indo-Pak Border, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF.

He added that in the meanwhile, a police team also reached the spot to work with the BSF for nabbing the drug smugglers and seizing the heroin.

The DGP said the joint teams of Punjab Police and BSF successfully seized the huge heroin cache besides recovering 180 grams of opium and two plastic pipes (manufactured by Super Punjab Pump, Made in Pakistan). The police have also impounded a motorcycle and a Scooty belonging to the smugglers from the smuggling side found stationed in the vicinity.

“The Police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest Sonu, who is also wanted by the Tarn Taran Police in case of one kilogram heroin recovery in 2020,” said SSP (rural) Khurana, while adding that investigations were on and all the accused persons were likely to be arrested soon.

Sharing the modus operandi, Khurana said that the smugglers used Pakistan-made plastic pipes to get the heroin across the border fence in the shape of neatly tied packets of heroin contraband.

An FIR no 103 dated August 21, 2021, under sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act, section 14 of the Foreigners Act and sections 3, 34, 20 Indian Passport Act has been registered at Police Station Ramdas, Amritsar, he added.