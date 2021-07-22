The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Thursday due to low pressure over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

“Under the influence of a low-pressure area, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema region on Thursday,” said an APSDMA official.

The disaster authority has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday as well.

According to the department, strong winds reaching up to speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour and also 60 kmph are very likely over the south, adjoining central Bay of Bengal sea and coastal AP from Thursday to Saturday.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” he said.

Under the influence of the weather system, incessant rainfall is occurring across several places in the southern state.