Health dept, Jal Board told to fight vector-borne diseases in coordination

The Health Department and Delhi Jal Board will work in coordination to prevent waterlogging and spread of vector-borne diseases during the upcoming monsoon season, Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

During a review meeting, he directed thorough cleaning of all drains before the onset of monsoon using modern hydro jetting machines, automatic desilting machines, and super sucker machines to ensure smooth water discharge and prevent flooding.

The Minister emphasized that the Delhi Jal Board and the Health Department must work in close coordination to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases and instructed officials to identify waterlogging-prone areas and ensure heightened monitoring in those localities.

For his constituency, Vikaspuri, Singh issued instructions to immediately repair all damaged pipelines, restore malfunctioning sewer lines, and cover all open manholes with proper covers before the rainy season begins.

He also stressed that the ongoing sewer pipeline laying work in wards like Om Vihar and Vidya Vihar must be completed at the earliest to avoid disruption during the rains. “Our top priority is to ensure that citizens of Delhi are protected not just from waterlogging, but also from the spread of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon season,” he said.

The Minister also emphasized identification of areas vulnerable to waterlogging, closely monitoring, and maintaining proper sanitation.

Singh assured that the government is already undertaking various initiatives to fix the drainage system before the rains begin.