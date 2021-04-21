Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the writ petition filed by former Kerala higher education and minority welfare minister K T Jaleel, seeking to quash Lokayukta report which found him guilty of nepotism and abuse of power in the appointment of his cousin, KT Adeeb, as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited.

A division bench of Justices PB Suresh Kumar and K Babu observed that there were no procedural lapses from the Lokayukta as alleged by the petitioner. “We have already found that the Lokayukta was acting within the scope of its powers while arriving at its conclusion. In the circumstances, we are of the view that the petitioner has not made out any ground for interference in the final opinion formulated by the Lokayukta in this proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution,” the court said.