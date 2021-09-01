Haryana: UHBVN smart metering project to offer accurate billing facility

To provide real time meter reading and accurate billing facility without installing meter-readers to its consumers, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), power distribution company, has taken up smart metering project.

Now, the consumers can monitor their real time meter reading, actual per day consumption and make online payments and other payments by registering on DISCOM web portal (www.uhbvn.org.in) or on “UHBVN Smart Meter” mobile app available on Playstore and iOS.

Besides providing the facility of online recharging the smart meters also have the feature of pre-paid, wherein the prepaid balance is updated on daily basis as per the consumption of the user. To promote prepaid billing, UHBVN is also offering a five per cent discount on sale of power to prepaid consumers which is beneficial for both farmers and tenants.

An official spokesperson of the public utilities said in the first phase, the cities of Panipat, Karnal and Panchkula have been identified, where about five lakh smart meters will be installed.

About 1.7 lakh smart meters have already been installed in these cities and at present meters are being installed in Sectors-2, 9 and 11 of Panchkula, Mann Colony in Karnal, Anand Vihar, Kunjpura, DC Colony, Char Chaman, Bhushali, Hari Nagar and Bhagat Nagar of Panipat, the spokesperson said.

He said while installing smart mMeters in these areas, every effort will be made to avoid the power supply being affected and prior information about the affected areas will be provided to the consumers of the said area.

The spokesperson said UHBVN is committed to provide quality and transparent service and urged the consumers to download UHBVN smart meter mobile app to avail this smart meter scheme while maintaining social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.