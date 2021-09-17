Haryana schools to re-open for Class I to III from 20 September

With the Covid-19 cases going down in the state, the Haryana government has decided to open government and private schools for the students studying in Class I to Class III from 20 September.

An official spokesperson on Thursday said schools across the state were closed in compliance with the lockdown guidelines issued due to the Pandemic.

Earlier, schools for students studying from classes VI to XII were started on 23 July while schools for Class IV to Class V were opened on 1 August. Now schools for Class I to Class III will start on 20 September.

The spokesperson said that according to the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, the students will be allowed to attend school with the prior permission of the parents.

The screening of every student will be done in schools. No student or visitor with above normal temperature will be allowed to enter the school, the spokesperson said.

Haryana reported one Covid-19 related death and added 12 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,70,688. As per a daily bulletin, the death toll increased to 9,808 after a fatality was reported from the Kaithal district.

Haryana had not recorded any Covid-related death for the last week.