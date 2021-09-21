Haryana Police to start awareness-cum-enforcement drive against old vehicles in 14 NCR districts

Haryana Police is set to start an enforcement drive against the use of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the state’s 14 districts falling under the National Capital Region (NCR).

A Haryana Police spokesperson on Tuesday said in view of the ban imposed on the operation of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol engine vehicles in the NCR, Haryana Police will conduct a special awareness as well as enforcement drive about the plying of old vehicles on roads in all the 14 districts falling in the NCR in the state.

The spokesperson said in order to check air pollution, Supreme Court has imposed a ban on plying of old vehicles in the Delhi NCR region. Guidelines have also been issued by the Supreme Court regarding the operation of old vehicles that have completed the prescribed time period.

As per the court, such a category of vehicles cannot ply in 14 districts of Haryana falling in the NCR. To ensure compliance with these orders, the police will make the owners of such vehicles aware of the ban on plying old vehicles.

As per the guidelines, 10-years old diesel and 15-years old petrol vehicles are not allowed to operate on the roads in the 14 districts of Haryana in the NCR region. These districts include Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh, Jind and Karnal.

The spokesperson said along with the owners, the general public will also be made aware of the directives and ban on plying of such vehicles in these districts.

As part of the awareness campaign, the owners of such vehicles will also be advised to scrap this category of vehicles as per government policy. In respect of vehicles that have completed the stipulated time period, various teams of police will inform the people in this regard by visiting taxi stands, auto markets, truck unions, vehicle sales centres and other public places.

Simultaneously, enforcement drives will be started and any vehicle flouting norms as above would be impounded.

The spokesperson also appealed to the general public not to drive old vehicles that have completed the prescribed time period and obey the directives of the Supreme Court and NGT.