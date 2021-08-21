Haryana govt to pay insurance premium of rural area self-help groups

Haryana government on Saturday said women of self-help groups associated with ‘Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission’ will not be required to fill the premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ from ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the state government has decided to fill the premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ from ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’. These women are no longer required to pay a premium out of their own pocket for the benefit of the said scheme. About 3.25 lakh women will benefit from this decision of the state government, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said.

Chautala, who holds the portfolio of rural development, said that the economic condition of the women of rural areas of the State has been affected during the corona pandemic.

Post collecting the data, it was found that about 4 lakh 91 thousand women who are associated with Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission in the state, out of which about 1 lakh 64 thousand women have got themselves covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana but about 3 lakh 25 thousand women are still unable to take advantage of the said scheme due to the affected economic conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister informed poor people get accident, life and health insurance cover under ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ at a premium of only Rs 12 per annum.

The minister said under this plan, there is a risk cover of Rs Two lakh in case of death or total disability and Rs One lakh in case of partial disability. The said amount is very important for the poor man in such a sensitive situation. Now the state government has decided that the premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ for poor women associated with Self Help Groups formed under ‘Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission’ should be paid under ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’ with this insurance cover these women will also have the sense of security.

He said the premium of about Rs. 40 lakh for the about 3.25 lakh women would be paid by the state government under the said scheme.