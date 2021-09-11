Haryana Governor calls for resolving farmers’ agitation through dialogue

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the Central and state governments should make efforts to resolve the farmers’ agitation at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan today, Dattatreya said the solution to any problem is dialogue and this process should be continuous which is the only way to conclude the farmers’ agitation (against new farm laws).

The Governor said Haryana is a progressive and resourceful state and is ahead in many aspects as compared to other states in the country. To ensure further growth of Haryana there should be emphasis on education, health, employment, agriculture sectors (especially organic farming), generating employment avenues as well as enhancing skill development etc, he added.

Dattatreya said that at present the administration of Covid vaccine is being implemented throughout the country including Haryana and the myths in this regard are being unmasked gradually.

The Governor said he has been asked to implement the New Education Policy in the state by 2025, for which the vice chancellors of the universities are also working.

Dattatreya said that Haryana’s Sports policy is commendable, due to which the players of Haryana have given a new identity to the state in the country and in the world as well during the recent Olympic Games. The Governor informed that the work of Parivar Pehchan Patra is going to benefit the poor people and will help in eradicating poverty and it can contribute significantly in employment generation.

While expressing his desire to work for the betterment of migrant labourers, the Governor said that he has zeal to work for the welfare of migrant labourers, which includes ensuring minimum wages, housing, welfare schemes and policies, health and education etc.

He said that there is a need to increase the participation of people under the Red Cross. In addition, there is a need to focus on the supply chain along with fresh recruitment. Similarly, organizations like NCC and Red Cross can play an important role in helping people.