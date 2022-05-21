Haryana: 3 workers killed in fire mishap at Faridabad factory

Three people were killed after a fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing batteries near Anangpur Dairy area in Sector 37 in Haryana’s Faridabad, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the fire has been brought under control while further investigation into the matter is underway.

The mortal remains of the workers who died in the fire incident were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, said the police.

As per the police, the deceased workers have been identified as Satveer, Sunil and Ankit who were the residents of Lal Kuan in Delhi.

The police cited short-circuit as the cause of the fire.

“Soon after the fire broke out, the area was evacuated and fire tenders were rushed to the spot that brought the fire under control. After the fire was extinguished, the police team went inside the factory where they found the bodies of three persons identified as Satveer, Sunil and Ankit, residents of Lal Kuan in Delhi,” said Faridabad police.

“Police have sent the body to BK Hospital for post-mortem. Police investigation revealed it is a factory that manufactures lithium battery cells for vehicles. The owner of the factory has been identified as Ajay. Police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken as per the complaint of the relatives of the deceased,” the police added.