Gupta welcomes Ethiopian delegation to witness Delhi Assembly’s heritage, digital governance

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday expressed the honour of hosting the Ethiopian delegation at the Vidhan Sabha and underscored the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the country and Ethiopia, exemplified by shared traditions.

Gupta, on Thursday engaged in a special interaction with a 41-member high-level delegation from the Government of Ethiopia, which is on a visit to the country as part of the “One Week Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Ethiopia,” organized by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).

Speaking on the occasion, Zahra Humed, Deputy Speaker of the Ethiopian Union Parliament, commended India’s vibrant democratic culture and robust institutional structures.

She noted the cultural affinities between the two nations, including shared love for street food, Indian films, and the educational influence of Indian-origin educators in Ethiopia.

Humed recognized India as the world’s fastest-growing economy and highlighted Ethiopia’s own rapid development as East Africa’s fastest-growing economy.

Stressing both nations’ membership in BRICS+, she called for enhanced bilateral cooperation, and expressed admiration for how India has achieved such remarkable progress amid vast diversity and a large population.

Meanwhile, speaker Gupta emphasized the value of international legislative cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and shared progress.

He also elaborated on key initiatives like the MLA-Minister Collaborative Framework, designed to enhance administrative responsiveness, and efforts to transform the Assembly into a hub of civic education through features like a light-and-sound show on India’s freedom movement.

Gupta further recounted the historic significance of the assembly building, initially constructed to house the Imperial Legislative Council under the Morley-Minto Reforms of 1909.

The Ethiopian delegation included Zahra Humed, Deputy Speaker of the Union Parliament, alongside Speakers of Regional Parliaments, State Ministers, Departmental Secretaries, and Heads of Security Bureaus.

The visit was aimed at meaningful exchange of parliamentary practices and experiences.

Gupta offered a comprehensive overview of the working and heritage of the Delhi Legislative Assembly—one of India’s most historic legislative bodies.