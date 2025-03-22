Gupta nominates eleven BJP & three AAP MLAs to assist MCD

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 Members of the Legislative Assembly ( MLASs), to assist the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the financial year 2025-26, a move which may increase the saffron party’s hope of forming a triple engine government in future.

Out of these, eleven legislators are from the BJP and three from the Aam Aadmi Party, and they can vote in the upcoming elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, expected to be held next month.

According to a statement by the speaker’s office, these nominations have been made in accordance with Section 3(3)(b)(ii) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Speaking on the nominations, Gupta stated that the appointed MLAs would assist the MCD in budget formulation, civic administration, and urban governance.

Speaker noted that their role will be pivotal in addressing sanitation, infrastructure development, and other municipal challenges to improve the quality of life for Delhi residents.

The BJP MLAs nominated to the MCD are Anil Sharma, Chandan Choudhary, Jitender Mahajan, Karnail Singh, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Neelam Pahalwan, Parduymn Singh Rajput, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Ravi Kant, Sanjay Goyal and Tarvinder Marwah, according to an official notification.

The MLAs who have been nominated by the speaker include BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma, RK Puram, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Sangam Vihar, Jitender Mahajan,Rohtas Nagar, Karnail Singh Basti, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Nangloi Jat, Neelam Pahalwan, Najafgarh, Parduymn Singh Rajput, Dwarka, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Adarsh Nagar, Ravi Kant, Trilokpuri, Sanjay Goyal, Shahdara, and Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura.

The AAP MLAs who have been nominated are Pravesh Ratn (Patel Nagar) , Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur) and Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur).

These MLAs will act as a bridge between the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the MCD, ensuring seamless coordination, policy implementation, and the effective execution of civic projects, said Vijender Gupta.

He further said that their expertise will contribute to enhancing municipal services, strengthening urban development, and addressing pressing issues such as waste management, pollution control, and public sanitation.

The speaker said that this initiative reaffirms the assembly’s commitment to enhancing municipal governance, ensuring accountability, and fostering sustainable urban growth for Delhi’s residents.