Guest, vocational teachers assured of redressal of their grievances: BJP MP

BJP MP from North West Delhi Yogendra Chandolia shared that he met Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with guest and vocational teachers, who apprised the minister of their long-standing grievances pending redressal.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Chandolia said the previous government only gave them assurances without doing anything to resolve their issues. But now there is a ray of hope for them as Sood not only gave a patient hearing to the problems faced by these teachers attentively but also understood them in depth.

The MP said that Sood has assured them of positive solutions while the government acknowledges that when the teachers are empowered the entire education system will be strengthened.

He mentioned that the teachers are optimistic about the resolution of their greivances under the current government’s leadership as it seems committed to addressing their concerns and improving the overall teaching environment.

Delhi’s guest teachers have been facing several issues for a long time with regard to their salaries and appraisals. BJP leader Chandolia had raised their issues during the previous government’s tenure.

Meanwhile, Sood visited a health camp organized in Janakpuri on Sunday, where local residents were provided with free health check-ups, consultations, and medicines.

The minister emphasized that healthy citizens are the hallmark of a strong and empowered Delhi.