Govt working to ensure convenient medical treatment for all in need: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the government is working to formalise a plan to achieve a hospital bed ratio of three beds per 1,000 persons in the national capital, ensuring that everyone in need gets convenient medical treatment.

During her visit to the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency on Wednesday, Gupta said she was shocked to learn at a health committee meeting that only 0.47 beds were available per 1,000 people in Delhi, a sharp contrast to the World Health Organization’s recommendation of at least two hospital beds per 1,000 persons.

Advertisement

Gupta said this is a serious concern, and the government is working towards ensuring the availability of three beds per 1,000 people to address this gap.

Advertisement

She pointed out that there is a need for an integral system to ensure no ailing person in Delhi is left without treatment, whether it is provided by a state-run hospital, an MCD hospital, or a Centre-run institution.

Gupta said the government’s target is to adequately equip the existing hospitals and establish new ones to meet the requirements of the city.

According to the CM, the government does not want any life to be lost due to the unavailability of treatment, and the goal is to ensure that everyone receives treatment conveniently.

She also said that under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above 70 years of age will receive free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh provided by the Centre and the remaining Rs 5 lakh by the Delhi government.

Further, while addressing locals during the foundation stone laying ceremony, she said that the government will present its report card to the public on May 31, highlighting the work accomplished in the first 100 days of its formation, which concludes on May 30.

Reflecting on these 100 days, the CM said her administration has made a series of important policy decisions to address long-standing issues in the city and resolve public grievances.

She slammed the previous government, alleging that it did not put in the required effort to solve the problems.

Expressing gratitude for public support and electing the government, she said she wanted to thank everyone for their decision, adding that every single vote gave a push to the city towards development.

Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated various development projects in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, dedicating them to the public on Wednesday.

She said that the newly constructed footpaths in the Pitampura area will provide citizens a safe and convenient route.

Additionally, new roads and infrastructure facilities were inaugurated, marking a significant step towards regional development. These improvements will make local transportation more accessible, safe, and organised, ultimately improving the daily lives of citizens.

“Our goal is to develop Delhi into a modern, clean, and efficient capital with a high quality of life,” Gupta said.

The CM also mentioned that during her Jan Sunwai programme, she held a dialogue with the public, listening to every complaint and suggestion with utmost sensitivity and seriousness, and instructed concerned officials to take immediate and effective action.