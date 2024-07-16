Govt working on mission mode to improve roads of Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is working on mission mode to improve the roads of the national capital.

The Minister made the statement after she approved the upgradation and strengthening of the stretch from Ashram to Bhairon Road T-point on the Ring Road in the city.

“The vision of the Kejriwal government is to establish a world class and safe transport network in the city by following international standards. In this direction, the government is strengthening the Ring Road, which is the lifeline of traffic in Delhi, connecting various parts of the city and making the daily commute of lakhs of residents,” she said.

Atishi said that under this, the road from Ashram to Bhairon Road T-point on the major road stretch of the Ring Road will be upgraded and strengthened.

“This initiative is part of the vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi while increasing the overall connectivity of various areas. Lakhs of commuters use this road every day,” she said.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister has promised the people of Delhi that he will transform the roads of the capital into world class standard roads and under his leadership, the government is working on ‘mission mode’ to improve the roads of the national capital.

Atishi said no matter how many obstacles come, but as long as Arvind Kejriwal ji is the Chief Minister of Delhi, the work of the people of Delhi will not stop.

She also directed the officials to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience during the construction and all standards of high-quality roads are followed in the construction.