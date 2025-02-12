Govt will strive for inclusive growth following Guru Ravidas’s ideals: Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Wednesday that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to realise the ideals of Pujya Guru Ravidas ji to ensure participation of all sections of society in the development and improve the standard of living.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on Wednesday, Nadda offered prayers and paid floral tributes to the saint and extended his best wishes to all the community members gathered at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

The BJP chief said that the ideals of the Guru are an inspiration for all for the creation of a harmonious, prosperous, and just society.

The BJP chief was accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj and former MLA Rajkumar Anand, along with several party workers.

He also wrote a goodwill message for the followers of Sant Ravidas Ji in the temple’s devotee register.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva said the teachings and actions of Ravidas Ji are not limited to any one community, but are beneficial for the entire society.

He expressed gratitude to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for declaring a public holiday on the birth anniversary of the saint and thanked the newly-elected leadership of the BJP for this initiative.